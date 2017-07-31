Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 18 (2017) > Iss. 1
We define a truncated composition operator on the spaces P_n of n-degree polynomials with complex coefficients. After doing so, we concern ourselves with the complex symmetry of such operators, that is, whether there is an orthonormal basis that gives them a symmetric matrix representation.
Derek Thompson, Assistant Professor of Mathematics, Taylor University
