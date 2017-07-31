We define a truncated composition operator on the spaces P _n of n-degree polynomials with complex coefficients. After doing so, we concern ourselves with the complex symmetry of such operators, that is, whether there is an orthonormal basis that gives them a symmetric matrix representation.

Author Bio

Ruth Jansen is a 2017 graduate of Taylor University with a degree in Secondary Math Education. In addition to math, she enjoys music and has a minor in Applied Voice. During the summer of 2016, she participated in the Faculty Mentored Undergraduate Scholarship (FMUS) program at Taylor where she had her first experience with true math research. She is currently teaching at Lenawee Christian School in Adrian, Michigan.

Rebecca Rousseau is a 2017 graduate of Taylor University where she studied mathematics and computer science. She participated in this project in the summer of 2016 as part of the Faculty Mentored Undergraduate Scholarship (FMUS) program at Taylor University. She is currently pursuing a Master's in Operations Research at The College of William & Mary.