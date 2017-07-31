  •  
Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) is a congenital heart defect in humans in which the pulmonary artery and the aorta are transposed, causing oxygen-poor blood to bypass the lungs and be recirculated throughout the body. In many cases, an atrial and/or ventricular septal defect also forms to allow the oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix in the heart, temporarily sustaining the patient's life. In this paper, we create a model of cardiovascular and respiratory dynamics for a human patient with TGA by extending a current model of normal heart function. The goal of this research is to predict blood-oxygen levels in critical organs such as the brain for patients with TGA and one or more septal defects. While we know a patient cannot survive long-term with TGA, an accurate prediction of blood-oxygen levels under a variety of defects and mixing circumstances can potentially help to establish optimal times for performing corrective surgery.

Author Bio

Corey Riley graduated from Winthrop University in May of 2016 with a degree in Mathematics. He is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Winthrop University and plans to work in the field of higher education. In his free time, he enjoys trying new restaurants, spending time with his dog, and DIY projects.

