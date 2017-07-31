Abstract

Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) is a congenital heart defect in humans in which the pulmonary artery and the aorta are transposed, causing oxygen-poor blood to bypass the lungs and be recirculated throughout the body. In many cases, an atrial and/or ventricular septal defect also forms to allow the oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix in the heart, temporarily sustaining the patient's life. In this paper, we create a model of cardiovascular and respiratory dynamics for a human patient with TGA by extending a current model of normal heart function. The goal of this research is to predict blood-oxygen levels in critical organs such as the brain for patients with TGA and one or more septal defects. While we know a patient cannot survive long-term with TGA, an accurate prediction of blood-oxygen levels under a variety of defects and mixing circumstances can potentially help to establish optimal times for performing corrective surgery.