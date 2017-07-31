Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 18 (2017) > Iss. 1
Article Title
A Mathematical Model of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Dynamics in Humans with Transposition of the Great Arteries
Abstract
Transposition of the Great Arteries (TGA) is a congenital heart defect in humans in which the pulmonary artery and the aorta are transposed, causing oxygen-poor blood to bypass the lungs and be recirculated throughout the body. In many cases, an atrial and/or ventricular septal defect also forms to allow the oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix in the heart, temporarily sustaining the patient's life. In this paper, we create a model of cardiovascular and respiratory dynamics for a human patient with TGA by extending a current model of normal heart function. The goal of this research is to predict blood-oxygen levels in critical organs such as the brain for patients with TGA and one or more septal defects. While we know a patient cannot survive long-term with TGA, an accurate prediction of blood-oxygen levels under a variety of defects and mixing circumstances can potentially help to establish optimal times for performing corrective surgery.
Sponsor
Zachary John Abernathy, Department of Mathematics, Winthrop University
Recommended Citation
Riley, Corey
(2017)
"A Mathematical Model of Cardiovascular and Respiratory Dynamics in Humans with Transposition of the Great Arteries,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 18
:
Iss.
1
, Article 13.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol18/iss1/13