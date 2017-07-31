We present results related to the determinant spectrum of matrices with entries restricted to quartic roots of unity. We completely characterize determinant spectra for small orders and present conjectures on the elements and structures of higher-order spectra.

Author Bio

Wilson Lough graduated with degrees in math and physics from Northern Arizona University in 2016. During his time at NAU he worked on problems related to Hadamard matrices and their generalizations with Jeff Rushall. This research was supported by a NASA Space Grant. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in physics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.