Abstract
In his 1992 Ph.D. thesis Chang identified an efficient way to dominate m-by-n grid graphs and conjectured that his construction gives the most efficient dominating sets for relatively large grids. In 2011 Goncalves, Pinlou, Rao, and Thomasse proved Chang's conjecture, establishing a closed formula for the domination number of a grid. In March 2013, Fata, Smith and Sundaram established upper bounds for the k-distance domination numbers of grid graphs by generalizing Chang's construction of dominating sets to k-distance dominating sets. In this paper we use algebraic and geometric arguments to improve the upper bounds established by Fata, Smith, and Sundaram for the k-distance domination numbers of grids.
Sponsor
Erik Insko, Department of Mathematics, Florida Gulf Coast University
Recommended Citation
Farina, Michael and Grez, Armando
(2016)
"New Upper Bounds on the Distance Domination Numbers of Grids,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 17
:
Iss.
2
, Article 7.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol17/iss2/7