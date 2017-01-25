Abstract

The zero-divisor graph of a ring R, denoted &Gamma(R), is the graph whose vertex set is the collection of zero-divisors in R, with edges between two distinct vertices u and v if and only if uv=0. In this paper, we restrict our attention to &Gamma(Z n ), the zero-divisor graph of the ring of integers modulo n. Specifically, we determine all values of n for which &Gamma(Z n ) is perfect. Our classification depends on the prime factorization of n, with relatively simple prime factorizations corresponding to perfect graphs. In fact, for values of n with at most two distinct prime factors, &Gamma(Z n ) is perfect; for n with at least 5 distinct prime factors, &Gamma(Z n ) is not perfect; and for n with either three or four distinct prime factors, &Gamma(Z n ) is perfect only in the cases where n=paqr and n=pqrs for distinct primes p, q, r, s and positive integer a. In proving our results, we make heavy use of the Strong Perfect Graph Theorem.