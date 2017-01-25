Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 17 (2016) > Iss. 2
We study and catalog isoperimetric, planar tilings by unit-area Cairo and Prismatic pentagons. In particular, in counterpoint to the five wallpaper symmetry groups known to occur in Cairo-Prismatic tilings, we show that the five with order three rotational symmetry cannot occur.
Frank Morgan, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Williams College
Berry, John; Dannenberg, Matthew; Liang, Jason; and Zeng, Yingyi
(2016)
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 17
2
, Article 3.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol17/iss2/3