Abstract

We will revisit a theorem first proved by L. Carlitz in 1935 in which he provided an intriguing formula for sums involving the reciprocals of all monic polynomials of a given degree over a finite field of a specified order. Expanding on this result, we will consider the equally curious case where instead of adding reciprocals all monic polynomials of a given degree, we only consider adding reciprocals of those that are irreducible.