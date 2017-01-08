  •  
If a donor is not a good match for a kidney transplant recipient, the donor/recipient pair can be combined with other pairs to find a sequence of pairings that is more effective. The group of donor/recipient pairs, with information on the potential effectiveness of each match, forms a weighted bipartite graph. The Hungarian Algorithm allows us to find an optimal matching for such a graph, but the optimal outcome for the group might not be the most equitable for the individual patients involved. We examine several modifications to the Hungarian method which consider a balance between the optimal score for the group and the most uniformly equitable score for the individuals.

Author Bio

Robert Montgomery graduated from St. Lawrence University in 2014 with majors in Mathematics and English. He has worked for a global macro hedge fund in New York City for the past two years. His paper on Kidney Paired Donation served as his senior year honors thesis and originated from several summers spent working with research teams at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in the Department of Transplantation. He hopes to begin a Ph.D course of study in Operations Research in the fall of 2017.

