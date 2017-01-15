In this document we describe a categorification of the semiring of natural numbers. We then use this result to construct a categorification of the semiring of nonnegative rational numbers.

Author Bio

Matteo is an Ottawa native. He graduated with a B.Sc. Honours, Specialization in Mathematics at the University of Ottawa (magna cum laude). He is currently employed by the Canadian Government, in the department of Canadian Heritage. In the future, Matteo hopes to further his education and obtain a MBA. He is also drawn to research related to epidemiology and health economics. Faculty Sponsor: Alistair Savage, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics & Statistics, University of Ottawa