The goal of this paper is to analyze the discrete Lambert problem (DWP) which is important for security and verification of the ElGamal digital signature scheme. We use p-adic methods (p-adic interpolation and Hensel's Lemma) to count the number of solutions of the DWP modulo powers of a prime. At the same time, we discover special patterns in the solutions.
Margaret Robinson, Adams Professor of Mathematics, Mount Holyoke College
Zhu, Caiyun and Waldo, Anne
(2015)
"The Discrete Lambert Map,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 16
2
, Article 11.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol16/iss2/11