The goal of this paper is to analyze the discrete Lambert problem (DWP) which is important for security and verification of the ElGamal digital signature scheme. We use p-adic methods (p-adic interpolation and Hensel's Lemma) to count the number of solutions of the DWP modulo powers of a prime. At the same time, we discover special patterns in the solutions.

Author Bio

Caiyun Zhu is a 2015 graduate from Mount Holyoke College with a B.A. in Statistics. She has presented this research at the 2014 REU-Mini Conference at Yale University. This paper is the culmination of her research during the REU at Mount Holyoke College in the summer of 2014. She is currently working as an Information Technology Analyst at Liberty Mutual Insurance.Faculty Sponsor: Margaret Robinson, Adams Professor of Mathematics, Mount Holyoke College

Anne Waldo graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 2015 with a B.A. in Mathematics. She has presented this research at the 2014 REU-Mini Conference at Yale University. This paper is the culmination of her research during the REU at Mount Holyoke College in the summer of 2014. She is currently attending the University of Michigan for a M.S. in Biostatistics.