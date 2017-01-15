Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 16 (2015) > Iss. 2
In this paper, we study coarse embeddings of graphs into Hilbert space. For a graph &Gamma expressible as an infinite union of coarsely embeddable subgraphs, &Gammai, we prove that if the nerve of the covering of &Gamma by the &Gammai is a tree and any nonempty intersections of the subgraphs have universally bounded diameter then &Gamma is coarsely embeddable into a Hilbert space.
Matthew Horak, Department of Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science, University of Wisconsin-Stout
