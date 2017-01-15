Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 16 (2015) > Iss. 2
We use combinatorial knot theory to construct invariants for spatial graphs. This is done by performing certain replacements at each vertex of a spatial graph diagram D , which results in a collection of knot and link diagrams in D. By applying known invariants for classical knots and links to the resulting collection, we obtain invariants for spatial graphs. We also show that for the case of undirected spatial graphs, the invariants we construct here satisfy a certain contraction-deletion recurrence relation.
Carmen Caprau, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, California State University, Fresno
