During the annual flu season, multiple strains of the influenza virus are often present within a population. It is a significant challenge for health care administrators to determine the most effective allocation of multiple different vaccines to combat the various strains when protecting the public. We employ a mathematical model, a system of differential equations, to find a strategy for vaccinating a population to minimize the number of infected individuals. We consider various strengths of transmission of the disease, availability of vaccine doses, vaccination rates, and other model parameters. This research may lead to more effective health care policies for vaccine administration.

Ana Eveler (`15) completed a nursing and music double degree program and mathematics minor at Valparaiso University. She shows great interest in applied mathematics, particularly related to public health and epidemiology.

Tayler Grashel (`13) is graduate of Valparaiso University as a psychology and chemistry major with human biology and mathematical minors. Her interests in biological research and health care brought her into this project. She is currently attending graduate school at Loyola University Chicago studying developmental psychology.

Abby Kenyon (`15) is a meteorology and mathematics double major at Valparaiso University. Abby wanted further experience in mathematical modeling.

Jessica Richardson (`15) is an economics and mathematics major with business minor at Valparaiso University. Jess wanted to gain experience in the mathematical research process.