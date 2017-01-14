Article Title Lie Matrix Groups: The Flip Transpose Group

Abstract In this paper we explore the geometry of persymmetric matrices. These matrices are defined in a similar way to orthogonal matrices except the (flip) transpose is taken over the skew diagonal. We give a proof that persymmetric matrices form a Lie group.

Author Bio Madeline Christman wrote this paper for her senior capstone project in the fall of 2013 at California Lutheran University. She graduated from CLU in May of 2014, Summa Cum Laude, with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematics. She is currently pursuing a Master’s in Secondary Mathematics Education.