Article Title
Abstract
We introduce the notion of E-ergodicity of a measure-preserving dynamical system (where E is a subset of the natural numbers). We show that given an E-ergodic system T and aperiodic system S, T can be sped up to obtain an isomorphic copy of S, using a function taking values only in E. We give examples applying this concept to the situation where E is a congruence class, the image of an integer polynomial, or the prime numbers.
Sponsor
David M. McClendon, Assistant Professor, Department of Mathematics, Ferris State University
Recommended Citation
George, Tyler B.
(2015)
"E-ergodicity and Speedups,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 16
:
Iss.
1
, Article 4.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol16/iss1/4