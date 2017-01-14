Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 16 (2015) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Minimal Number of Steps in the Euclidean Algorithm and its Application to Rational Tangles
Abstract
We define the regular Euclidean algorithm and the general form which leads to the method of least absolute remainders and also the method of negative remainders. We show that if looked from the perspective of subtraction, the method of least absolute remainders and the regular method have the same number of steps which is in fact the minimal number of steps possible. This enables us to determine the most efficient way to untangle a rational tangle.
Sponsor
David Gauld, Professor of Mathematics, University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand
Recommended Citation
Johar, M. Syafiq
(2015)
"Minimal Number of Steps in the Euclidean Algorithm and its Application to Rational Tangles,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 16
:
Iss.
1
, Article 3.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol16/iss1/3