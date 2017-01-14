Abstract

We provide a tractable introduction to option pricing models and examine how the complex analysis concept of branch-cutting influences financial mathematics. The Black-Scholes model is introduced to motivate our discussion of the Heston stochastic volatility model, a model which dominates industry and option pricing literature in financial mathematics. We focus on developing mathematical intuition as a tool for stimulating further undergraduate interest and research in financial mathematics. We provide code in R and Mathematica for applications.