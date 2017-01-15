Article Title Graphs with Minimal Well-Covered Dimension

Abstract We generalize a theorem by Brown and Nowakowski on the well-covered dimension of chordal graphs. Furthermore, we prove that the well-covered dimension of any Sierpinski gasket graph of order at least 2 is equal to 3, the simplicial clique number.

Author Bio Gabriella Clemente is a senior at the City College of New York (CCNY), majoring in pure mathematics. She completed a mathematics REU at Fresno State, where she produced the present work. She is applying to mathematics doctoral programs that commence in the fall of 2015.