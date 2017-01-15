We investigate characteristics of two classes of links in knot theory: torus links and Klein links. Formulas are developed and confirmed to determine the total linking numbers of links in these classes. We find these relations by examining the general braid representations of torus links and Klein links.

Michael A. Bush is a mathematics and physics double major at the College of Wooster (class of 2016). He is a founder of the game club at the college and some of his other interests include creative writing and film analysis. He completed this work in the summer of 2013 with the Applied Mathematics & Research Experience (AMRE).

Katelyn R. French is a mathematics major at the College of Wooster (class of 2016). She plays euphonium in various music ensembles at the college. She completed this work in the summer of 2013 with the Applied Mathematics & Research Experience (AMRE).

Joseph R. H. Smith is pursuing a double major in mathematics and physics with a minor in computer science at the College of Wooster (class of 2015). He is a percussionist in a variety of musical ensembles and participates in the outreach program with the college's physics club. He completed this work in the summer of 2013 with the Applied Mathematics & Research Experience (AMRE)