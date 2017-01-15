Abstract

Rook theory is the study of permutations described using terminology from the game of chess. In rook theory, a generalized board B is any subset of the squares of an n x n square chessboard for some positive integer n. Rook numbers count the number of ways to place non-attacking rooks on a generalized board, and the rook polynomial is a polynomial that organizes the rook numbers for a board B. In our research, we classified all quadratic polynomials that are the rook polynomial for some generalized board B.