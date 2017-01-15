In this short paper, we compute the volume of n-dimensional balls in ℝn. The computations rely on techniques from multivariable calculus and a few properties of the gamma function.

Author Bio

Jake Gipple is currently a junior at The University of Missouri in Columbia. He is a dual major in Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering and Mathematics. He did his research through the Math in The Life Sciences Fellowship his freshman and sophomore years. In his spare time, he enjoys playing the piano and dirt biking.