In this short paper, we compute the volume of n-dimensional balls in ℝn. The computations rely on techniques from multivariable calculus and a few properties of the gamma function.
Prof. Mike Munn, Department of Mathematics, University of Missouri
Gipple, Jake
(2014)
"The Volume of n-balls,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 15
:
Iss.
1
, Article 14.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol15/iss1/14