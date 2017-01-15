In 1967, Alexander Rosa introduced a new type of graph labeling called a "graceful labeling." This paper will provide some background on graceful labelings and their relation to certain types of graphs called "pendant graphs." We will also present new results concerning a specific type of graceful labeling of pendant graphs as well as further areas of research.

Author Bio

Alessandra Graf is a senior at Northern Arizona University and will graduate with her B.S. in Mathematics in May 2014. After graduating, she will begin her graduate studies in the fall of 2014 at the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. She hopes to continue her studies in the field of graph theory with the eventual goal of obtaining a Ph.D. and becoming a university professor. This paper outlines some of her results from a 2-year funded research project that was supervised by Jeff Rushall.