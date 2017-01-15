In this paper we geometrically provide a necessary and sufficient condition for points on a cubic to be associated with an infinite family of other cubics who have nine-pointic contact at that point. We then provide a parameterization of the family of cubics with nine-pointic contact at that point, based on the osculating quadratic.

Leah Balay-Wilson is a math major at Smith College. Her primary areas of interest are algebraic geometry, algebraic topology, and mathematical modeling.

