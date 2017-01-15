  •  
Abstract

We explore ways to find an upper bound on the minimum number of moves to complete a modified version of the Tower of Hanoi puzzle. First, we demonstrate how a simpler modification's minimum number of moves can be obtained using Difference Equations. Next, we show how our modified puzzle differs and how we can apply the same techniques to our puzzle.

Author Bio

Stephen B. Gregg is finishing a bachelor's degree in Mathematics at the University of Central Oklahoma. Afterward, he plans to begin his career while also pursuing higher education.

