We introduce the construction of Klein links through an alteration to the orientation on the rectangular representation of a torus knot. We relate the resulting Klein links to their corresponding braid representations, and use these representations to understand the relationship between Klein links and torus knots as well as to prove relationships between several different Klein links.

Author Bio

David Freund graduated from The College of Wooster with a B.A. in Mathematics in May 2013. Starting in the fall of 2013, he will pursue a Ph.D. in Mathematics at Dartmouth College. The research was conducted in the summer of 2011 as part of the Applied Mathematics Research Experience (AMRE) program at The College of Wooster.

Sarah Smith-Polderman graduated from The College of Wooster with a B.A. in Mathematics in May 2013. She will begin to pursue a M.Ed. at the University of Cincinnati in June 2013. The research was conducted in the summer of 2011 as part of the Applied Mathematics Research Experience (AMRE) program at The College of Wooster.