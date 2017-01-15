Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 14 (2013) > Iss. 1
We introduce the construction of Klein links through an alteration to the orientation on the rectangular representation of a torus knot. We relate the resulting Klein links to their corresponding braid representations, and use these representations to understand the relationship between Klein links and torus knots as well as to prove relationships between several different Klein links.
Professor Jennifer Bowen and Professor John Ramsay, Department of Mathematics and Computer Science, The College of Wooster
Freund, David and Smith-Polderman, Sarah
(2013)
"Klein Links and Braids,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 14
1
, Article 6.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol14/iss1/6