Abstract

This paper is an introduction to rose links and some of their properties. We used a series of invariants to distinguish some rose links that are rotationally symmetric. We were able to distinguish all 3-component rose links and narrow the bounds on possible distinct 4 and 5-component rose links to between 2 and 8, and 2 and 16, respectively. An algorithm for drawing rose links and a table of rose links with up to five components are included.