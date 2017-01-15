Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 14 (2013) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Abstract
This paper is an introduction to rose links and some of their properties. We used a series of invariants to distinguish some rose links that are rotationally symmetric. We were able to distinguish all 3-component rose links and narrow the bounds on possible distinct 4 and 5-component rose links to between 2 and 8, and 2 and 16, respectively. An algorithm for drawing rose links and a table of rose links with up to five components are included.
Sponsor
Professor William Schellhorn, Department of Mathematics, Simpson College
Recommended Citation
Brown, Amelia
(2013)
"Rotationally Symmetric Rose Links,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 14
:
Iss.
1
, Article 3.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol14/iss1/3