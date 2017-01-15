Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 14 (2013) > Iss. 1
In this paper, we construct a single hyperbola G that, along with a straight edge and compass, allow for the trisection of any angle. Descartes constructed a parabola with this property in his original treatment of analytic geometry. Unlike Descartes's proof, the proof that all angles can be trisected with the hyperbola G is a geometric rather than an algebraic argument.
Prof. Lawrence Smolinsky, Department of Mathematics, Louisiana State University
