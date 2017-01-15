We look at a mathematical model for the role of the immune system in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. A linear stability analysis is used on a set of differential equations to determine stable and unstable states. These states are a basis for investigation into possible therapeutic treatments.

Author Bio

William Alvin Berrigan is a 2012 graduate of Villanova University with a Bachelors of Science in Mathematics. While at Villanova he participated in track and field as well as various service experiences to other countries. He has further gone on to study medicine at St. George's University with aspirations of entering into the field of sports medicine. In the summer of 2011 he worked with a team of doctors in the ICU at Scripps Mercy Hospital Chula Vista. It is there that he confirmed his passion to become a doctor and to further research Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.