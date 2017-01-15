Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 13 (2012) > Iss. 2
Article Title
Abstract
We determine conditions under which an arbitrary polynomial can be expressed as the composition of two rational functions, generalizing the work of J. Rickards on the decomposition into two polynomials. We show that a polynomial can be expressed non-trivially as a composition of two rational functions if and only if it can be so decomposed into two polynomials.
Sponsor
Professor Douglas Riley, Mathematics and Computer Science Department, Birmingham-Southern College
Recommended Citation
Carter, Steven
(2012)
"Rational Function Decomposition of Polynomials,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 13
:
Iss.
2
, Article 5.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol13/iss2/5