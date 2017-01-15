Abstract

In this paper, we prove that a map u between two polynomial rings, each with an associated Adem relation, is injective. We prove injectivity of u, by first finding formulas for elements within each ring polynomial, and then by computing the map with our associated formulas. After having computed the mapping of u, we then use our computations to show that the kernel of $u$ only contains the zero vector, which proves that the map u is injective. Then having proved that the map u is injective, we then use it to find a basis for u*, the dual map of u.