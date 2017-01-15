Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 13 (2012) > Iss. 2
Using the characterization of the segments in the max-plus semimodule Rnmax, provided by Nitica and Singer, we find a class of metrics on the finite part of Rnmax. One of them is the Euclidean length of the max-plus segment connecting two points. This metric is not quasi-convex. There is exactly one other metric in our class that does possess this property. Each metric in our class is associated with a weighting function, which is concave and non-decreasing.
Prof. Viorel Nitica, Department of Mathematics, West Chester University
