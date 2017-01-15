Abstract

Let K be a field and suppose that G is a finite group that acts faithfully on $(x1,...,xm) by automorphisms of the form g(xi)=ai(g)xi+bi(g), where ai(g),bi(g) \in K(x1,...,xi-1) for all g \in G and all i=1,...,m. As shown by Miyata, the fixed field K(x1,...,xi-1)G is purely transcendental over K and admits a transcendence basis {\phi1,...,\phim}, where \phii is in K(x1,...,xi-1) [xi]G and has minimal positive degree di in xi. We determine exactly the degree di of each invariant \phii as a polynomial in xi and show the relation d1 ... dm=|G|. As an application, we compute a generic polynomial for the dihedral group D8 of order 16 in characteristic 2.