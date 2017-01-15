Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 13 (2012) > Iss. 1
Abstract
It has been conjectured by Casas-Alvero that polynomials of degree n over fields of characteristic 0, share roots with each of its n-1 derivatives if and only if those polynomials have one root of degree n. In this paper, using the analytic theory of polynomials, an equivalent formulation of the Casas-Alvero Conjecture is established for polynomials over the complex plane t ogether with several special cases of it.
