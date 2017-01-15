Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 12 (2011) > Iss. 2
A Beckman-Quarles type theorem for linear fractional transformations of the extended double plane
In this presentation, we consider the problem of characterizing maps that preserve pairs of right hyperbolas or lines in the extended double plane whose hyperbolic angle of intersection is zero. We consider two disjoint spaces of right hyperbolas and lines in the extended double plane $\mathscr{H}^+$ and $\mathscr{H}^-$ and prove that bijective mappings on the respective spaces that preserve tangency between pairs of hyperbolas or lines must be induced by a linear fractional transformation.
Michael Bolt, Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Calvin College
