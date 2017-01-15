Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 12 (2011) > Iss. 2
The degree chromatic polynomial Pm(G,k) of a graph G counts the number of k-colorings in which no vertex has m adjacent vertices of its same color. We prove Humpert and Martin's conjecture on the leading terms of the degree chromatic polynomial of a tree.
Federico Ardila, Department of Mathematics, San Francisco State University
