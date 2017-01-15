Abstract

The exponential map is important because it provides a map from the Lie algebra of a Lie group into the group itself. We focus on matrix groups over the quaternions and the exponential map from their Lie algebras into the groups. Since quaternionic multiplication is not commutative, the process of calculating the exponential of a matrix over the quaternions is more involved than the process of calculating the exponential of a matrix over the real or complex numbers. We develop processes by which this calculation may be reduced to a simpler problem, and provide some examples.