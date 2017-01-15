Abstract

The Laplace operator on a simplicial complex encodes information about the adjacencies between simplices. A relationship between simplicial complexes does not always translate to a relationship between their Laplacians. In this paper we look at the case of covering complexes. A covering of a simplicial complex is built from many copies of simplices of the original complex, maintaining the adjacency relationships between simplices. We show that for dimension at least one, the Laplacian spectrum of a simplicial complex is contained inside the Laplacian spectrum of any of its covering complexes.