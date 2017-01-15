For each ternary propositional connective, we determine the minimum number of binary connectives needed to construct a logically equivalent formula. In order to reduce this problem to a computably feasible one, we prove a number of lemmas showing that every element of a large set of formulas is logically equivalent to a formula in a much smaller associated set.

