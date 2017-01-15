In this paper we provide a bijection between all modular tableaux of size $kn$ and all partitions of $n$ labeled with $k$ colors. This bijection consists of a new function proven in this paper composed with mappings given by Garrett and Killpatrick in \cite{An1} and Stanton and White in \cite{An2}. We also demonstrate the novel construction and proof of a mapping essentially equivalent to Stanton and White's, but more useful for the purposes of the bijection mentioned above. By using the generating function for the number of $k$-colored partitions of $n$ in conjunction with our bijection, we can count the number of modular tableaux of size $kn$.

