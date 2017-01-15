Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 11 (2010) > Iss. 2
The isoperimetric problem asks, among all figures with the same perimeter (iso-perimetric means ``same perimeter''), which has the greatest area. This paper proves the classic isoperimetric problem using a generalization of calibration techniques which we call metacalibration. We then generalize to arbitrary dimensions and to spherical spaces.
Gary Lawlor, Department of Mathematics Education, Brigham Young University lawlor@mathed.byu.edu
