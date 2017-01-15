Article Title A Metacalibration Proof of the Isoperimetric Problem

Abstract The isoperimetric problem asks, among all figures with the same perimeter (iso-perimetric means ``same perimeter''), which has the greatest area. This paper proves the classic isoperimetric problem using a generalization of calibration techniques which we call metacalibration. We then generalize to arbitrary dimensions and to spherical spaces.

Author Bio I am a math major at Brigham Young University, and started working with Dr. Lawlor at BYU a year ago. After showing me the methods he had developed to solve minimization problems, I went off and started working. This paper is the result. I plan on earning my Ph.D. and becoming a college professor.