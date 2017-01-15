Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 11 (2010) > Iss. 1
An Exploration of the Application of the Banzhaf Power Index to Weighted Voting Systems
In a weighted voting system, each player has a certain number of votes. A coalition of players can pass a measure if the total of their votes meets or exceeds a fixed quota. One example is the United States Electoral College. A player's power is measured by the Banzhaf Power Index, which counts the number of coalitions that need that player's votes to pass a measure. This research looks at how changing the quota affects the players' power in 3, 4, and 5-player weighted voting systems.
Cathy Stenson, Department of Mathematics, Juniata College stenson@juniata.edu
