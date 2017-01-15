Abstract

In a weighted voting system, each player has a certain number of votes. A coalition of players can pass a measure if the total of their votes meets or exceeds a fixed quota. One example is the United States Electoral College. A player's power is measured by the Banzhaf Power Index, which counts the number of coalitions that need that player's votes to pass a measure. This research looks at how changing the quota affects the players' power in 3, 4, and 5-player weighted voting systems.