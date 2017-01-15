Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 11 (2010) > Iss. 1
This paper is a summary of some interesting properties of the Cantor ternary set and a few investigations of other general Cantor sets. The ternary set is discussed in detail, followed by an explanation of three ways of creating general Cantor sets developed by the author. The focus is on the dimension of these sets, with a detailed explanation of Hausdorff dimension included, and how they act as interesting examples of fractal sets.
Jo Ellis-Monaghan
Christopher Shaver
(2010)
"An Exploration of the Cantor Set,"
