Article Title Zero-Divisors and Their Graph Languages

Abstract We introduce the use of formal languages in place of zero-divisor graphs used to study theoretic properties of commutative rings. We show that a regular language called a graph language can be constructed from the set of zero-divisors of a commutative ring. We then prove that graph languages are equivalent to their associated graphs. We go on to define several properties of graph languages.

Author Bio I graduated from Millikin University and I am now a graduate student at The University of Iowa㤼㸲s Department of Computer Science. I plan to graduate with a PhD in theoretical computer science. As of late, I am considering computational logic as a research interest. I have just a few hobbies other than computer science and mathematics they are reading biographies of mathematicians and computer scientists, jogging, mountain biking, and listening to music.