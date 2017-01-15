Abstract

The discovery of elliptic functions emerged from investigations of integral addition theorems. An addition theorem for a function f is a formula expressing f(u+v) in terms of f(u) and f(v). For a function defined as a definite integral with a variable upper limit, an addition theorem takes the form of an equation between the sum of two such integrals, with upper limits u and v, and an integral whose upper limit is a certain function of u and v.In this paper, we briefly sketch the role which the investigation of such addition theorems has played in the development of the theory of elliptic intgrals and elliptic functions.