We investigate isoperimetric regions in the 1st quadrant of the 2- dimensional lattice, where each point is weighted by the sum of its coordinates. We analyze the isoperimetric properties of six types of regions located in the first quadrant of the Cartesian

Author Bio

I am graduating from Williams double-majoring in mathematics and economics. I have also earned four All-America Division III National titles while running on Williams 4x400 meters relay. I started working on isoperimetric problems with Prof. Morgan when I was preparing for my mathematics colloquium talk in December, 2008. The research topic on "Isoperimetric Sequences" that I presented on January 24th, 2009, grew into a thesis as a result of a question that I received from the audience.