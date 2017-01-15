Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 10 (2009) > Iss. 1
Determining if two knots are not equivalent in an efficient manner is important in the study of knots. The arrow polynomial, which is calculated from a virtual knot diagram and is invariant under the Reidemeister moves, can be used to determine if two knots are not equivalent and determine a lower bound on the virtual crossing number. In this paper, we present the necessary data structures and algorithms to represent a link diagram on a computer and calculate the arrow polynomial.
Heather Dye, Department of Mathematics, McKendree University hadye@mckendree.edu
