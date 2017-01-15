Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 1 (2000) > Iss. 2
The goal of this research is to design and implement a small functional programming language that incorporates some of the features that arise from the theoretical study of programming language semantics. We begin with the study of the lambda-calculus, an idealized mathematical language. We present the language PPL, a strongly typed, call-by-name language which supports recursion and polymorphism. We describe a compiler of PPL into a low-level assembly language. The compilation is based on an abstract machine interpretation and includes a type inference algorithm.
Lamstein, Ari
(2000)
"Theory and Implementation of a Functional Programming Language,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 1
:
Iss.
2
, Article 3.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol1/iss2/3