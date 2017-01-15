Home > RHUMJ > Vol. 1 (2000) > Iss. 1
Article Title
Abstract
All symmetry groups for surfaces of genus 2 and 3 are known. In this paper, we classify symmetry groups and tiling groups with three branch points for surfaces of genus 4 and 5. Also, a class of symmetry groups that are not tiling groups is presented, as well as a class of odd order non-abelian tiling groups.
Recommended Citation
Vinroot, C. Ryan
(2000)
"Symmetry and Tiling Groups for Genus 4 and 5,"
Rose-Hulman Undergraduate Mathematics Journal: Vol. 1
:
Iss.
1
, Article 5.
Available at: http://scholar.rose-hulman.edu/rhumj/vol1/iss1/5