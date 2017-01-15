We present results and conclusions stemming from the application of various optimization methods on an academic database. The goal is to provide a tool for our client to use to predict the best prospective students based on data gathered pre-registration. We applied several optimization programs to our database. The methods will be compared and contrasted based on accuracy and transferability of results to future student data. We also analyze the general "goodness" of the database itself, and propose possible improvements that will aid in better classification.

Author Bio

As an undergraduate at the University of Evansville, Lori began work on the research project that gave way to her paper. She worked with her advisor, Dr. Erin Bredensteiner, on applying her doctoral research to an area that the university was interested in. Lori's first interest in working on a research project innocently came from the desire to continue her mathematical studies in graduate school. She believed it would be an excellent experience to aid in that end, and it was. She is now attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and pursuing a doctorate in applied mathematics. If anyone has any questions about her paper, undergraduate research, or graduate school she would be happy to talk with you.