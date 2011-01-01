Title
Modeling Photothermal Heating and Ablation of Biological Hard Tissues by Short and Ultrashort Laser Pulses
Document Type
Article
Publication Date
2011
External Access URL
http://search.proquest.com/openview/3609a0047ad80ee8975649de7c43967a/1?pq-origsite=gscholar&cbl=2034857
Recommended Citation
Letfullin, R. R., Rice, C. E., & George, T. F. (2011). Modeling photothermal heating and ablation of biological hard tissues by short and ultrashort laser pulses. International Journal of Theoretical Physics, Group Theory, and Nonlinear Optics, 15(1/2), 11.